How the noise of daily life greatly impacts hearing health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Your ability to hear affects your total wellness and wellbeing more than you might think. In this Midday Medical interview, we are introduced to the Noise Thermometer as a way to measure how much damage might be happening to our hearing from noise-inducing sources. Some of these sources are part of our daily lives such as noise on the job or while we are getting ready in the morning (like a hair dryer!).

Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers explains the important relationship between noise, length of time exposed, and examples of where---including employment---we might be want to consider ear protection, turning down volumes, or shortening the exposure time. One eye-opening example is that an Iowa Hawkeye football game at Kinnick is gauged at about 120 decibels (not sustained for the entire game, of course). Scroll down to see an image of the Noise Thermometer.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers / Davenport | 4009 E. 53rd St., Ste. 103 / Davenport, IA / 563.355.7155 / OR / 1663 Lincoln Way / Clinton, IA / 563-219-8329

The Noise Thermometer illustrates how the decibels of daily noise can cause hearing damage based on length of exposure. (none)

