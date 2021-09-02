Advertisement

Increasing clouds today and rain returns Friday

Rain returns to begin the weekend
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:20 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Quad Cities, IA/IL - Clouds will be on the increase today as our next system rolls into the midwest.  HIghs today will once again reach the 70s and 80s and I expect us to stay dry through sunset.  Overnight showers will work their way into the area and continue off and on most of the day on Friday.  Showers and clouds will likely keep highs to the mid and low 70s on Friday afternoon and some rain may impact football games.  Showers will wrap up by sunrise on Saturday and clouds will slowly clear out leading to a dry Labor Day weekend.  Temps will run in the 70s and 80s both Saturday and Sunday and the mid 80s by Monday.

TODAY: Becoming cloudy.  High: 79º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy. Low: 60º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Off and on showers.  High: 74º.

