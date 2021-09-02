Majority of COVID-19 rental assistance passed by Congress has not been dispersed by states

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - New federal data shows only a small portion of the $46.5 billion allocated by Congress for COVID-19 rental assistance has been distributed by states.

According to the U.S. Treasury Dept., only 11 percent has been dispersed. For some landlords, including in the state of Iowa, trying to get funds for their tenants has been difficult.

“The state is making it this difficult for renters. It’s not for me, it’s for the other people,” David Dorris, a landlord in Davenport said, “This last week I spent three hours on the computer and four hours on the phone.”

According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, 16 states, including Iowa, have distributed less than five percent of funds. So far, the Iowa Finance Authority has provided about $10 million worth of assistance.

The application process is lengthy and complicated, and was the result for a backlog earlier this summer.

“There are tenants that need help and they shouldn’t have to go through all this to get assistance. And when they have trouble getting it, it’s just not right,” Dorris said, “The help never existed. It never happened.”

TV6 reached out to both the Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program over several days. Both suggested reaching out to the other and provided no additional information.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates nearly five percent of Iowa adults are facing housing insecurity. This means they’re not current on rent or mortgage payments and have little confidence their household will make the next payment.

The Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance Program was announced earlier this summer and included $195 million from the federal COVID relief package.

In Illinois, about 46 percent of federal relief funds , or about $234 million, have been distributed by the Illinois Housing Development Authority. A second program with the Illinois Dept. of Human Services has only distributed about 11 percent of funds.

