Man seriously injured in McDonough County crash

Man is facing driving under the influence charge
Police lights.
Police lights.(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Macomb man was injured after he lost control of his truck, which overturned, Wednesday night in McDonough County.

According to the Illinois State Police, the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. on Illinois Route 336 on the bypass south of 1350 North.

The preliminary investigation shows a silver 2005 Dodge pickup driven by Robert J. Gray, 45, was northbound and lost control.

The truck left the roadway and overturned in the southbound ditch.

Gray was transported by helicopter to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

