New & healthy products spotlight
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nina Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee comes back for a second segment today to feature many different grocery products that offer fresh ideas and different great options for making meals easier and healthier.
New products featured include:
- GoGo SqueeZ Morning smoothieZ and Pudding Pouches (non-dairy, protein source with less sugar)
- Catalina Crunch (big with KETO community---lots of protein with crunch)
- Frontera sauce mixes---for slow cookers, pots, or skillet (recipe included)
- Go Raw Sprouted Salad Toppers
- KEEN ONE Quinoa cups
- Paleo Powders (for coatings instead of grain products)
- Sparkling Kombucha (in a can)
- ZOET Dark Chocolate-covered pretzels
- Moon Cheese (puffed up cheese protein source)
