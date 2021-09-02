Advertisement

New & healthy products spotlight

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nina Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee comes back for a second segment today to feature many different grocery products that offer fresh ideas and different great options for making meals easier and healthier.

New products featured include:

  • GoGo SqueeZ Morning smoothieZ and Pudding Pouches (non-dairy, protein source with less sugar)
  • Catalina Crunch (big with KETO community---lots of protein with crunch)
  • Frontera sauce mixes---for slow cookers, pots, or skillet (recipe included)
  • Go Raw Sprouted Salad Toppers
  • KEEN ONE Quinoa cups
  • Paleo Powders (for coatings instead of grain products)
  • Sparkling Kombucha (in a can)
  • ZOET Dark Chocolate-covered pretzels
  • Moon Cheese (puffed up cheese protein source)

"His smile lit up a room." Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy's death
KWQC
Davenport elementary school evacuated Wednesday due to ‘foul odor’
12-year-old seriously injured following crash in Davenport
Woman killed in weekend UTV crash in rural Davenport
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer's CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

Your Diet & Mental Health
"Tealtember" is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds press conference on COVID-19 Thursday
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds press conference on COVID-19 Thursday
Assumption High School New Stadium
Assumption High School will unveil its new stadium tonight