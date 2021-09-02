New & healthy products spotlight

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Nina Struss, registered dietitian with Hy-Vee comes back for a second segment today to feature many different grocery products that offer fresh ideas and different great options for making meals easier and healthier.

New products featured include:

GoGo SqueeZ Morning smoothieZ and Pudding Pouches (non-dairy, protein source with less sugar)

Catalina Crunch (big with KETO community---lots of protein with crunch)

Frontera sauce mixes---for slow cookers, pots, or skillet (recipe included)

Go Raw Sprouted Salad Toppers

KEEN ONE Quinoa cups

Paleo Powders (for coatings instead of grain products)

Sparkling Kombucha (in a can)

ZOET Dark Chocolate-covered pretzels

Moon Cheese (puffed up cheese protein source)

