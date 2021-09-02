DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Native Quad Citians might remember when the Putnam Museum was located in the downtown area. When it moved to its current site, the Putnam Museum Guild preserved and organized all the artifacts. Gale Hoff is a member of the organization and shares details about how the Guild still serves today.

The Putnam Museum Guild is dedicated to supporting the facility through fundraising, volunteering and promotion of the museum in the community. Founded in 1960, the Guild is still a vital part of the Putnam’s existence today. Membership is open to men and women of all ages, interests and backgrounds. The only requirements are an interest and willingness to get involved, the determination to support the work of the museum and a payment of modest annual dues.

Participation benefits you, the Putnam, and generations of patrons. Join the Guild today by contacting Gale Hoff via email at galelhoff@gmail.com or call 563-210-1591.

