Quad City Marathon runners can go over old I-74 bridge one last time

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - 2021 marks the last year to run across the old I-74 bridge as part of the Quad Cities Marathon.

This year, runners will have the option to take an alternate route across the soon-to-be-defunct bridge as part of the event’s “Palmer 5K Race.”

“It is the scenic, leisurely route,” says Race Director, Joe Moreno. “Yes, it does have a hill if you take that route. You are going to get on that ramp. But we consider this a Sunday stroll for that morning”

The race begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 26th.

