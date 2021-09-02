Rock Island Labor Day parade ready to roll Monday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The 37th annual Rock Island Labor Day Parade will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Organizers said more than 120 entries have registered to date, with many based on this year’s theme “Joy and Peace to the World!”

The parade also will feature a musical showcase with 12 bands and drill teams. The school bands include St. Ambrose University, Rock Island High School, Moline High School, and Rockridge High School.

Adding to the musical variety will be flatbed bands featuring the Big River Brass Band, the John Mueller Band, Lyle Harris Acoustic Guitar, the Sheltered Reality Drum group, and local favorite Phyllis and 1 Shark, organizers said.

The popular Black Hawk Pipes and Drums and crowd favorite MetroSteppers from the Martin Luther King Center’s Metropolitan Youth Program have also returned to the parade line-up, organizers said.

The parade starts near Washington Junior High School at 18th Avenue and 33rd Street. The route will travel west along 18th Avenue, turn south at 24th Street, then west on 25th Avenue, and disband into the Rock Island High School parking lots.

Several businesses along the route will be offering food and drinks to parade watchers.

The first Rock Island Labor Day Parade was held in 1985 as part of the City’s Sesquicentennial Celebration. Over the past 37 years, the parade has grown into a popular event that averages 120 entries and draws thousands of spectators, organizers said

For more information, call Art Milton at 309-788-6157 or Mary Chappell at 309-269-7944. Details about the parade and a map of the parade route are available at www.rigov.org.

