Advertisement

‘The Rock’ wants to have tequila with his lookalike

The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the...
The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the “cooler one.”(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - “The Rock” has a doppelganger and he wants to drink tequila with the guy.

Images of Alabama Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields are going viral because he looks so much like Dwayne Johnson.

The actor and wrestler is tweeting about it, posting pictures of the two and calling Fields the “cooler one.”

These days The Rock is cookin’ a small-batch tequila called Teremana.

He says he’d love to share it with Fields.

Johnson also thanks Fields for his service and urges him to stay safe.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“His smile lit up a room.” Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy’s death
‘His smile lit up a room’: Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy’s death
KWQC
Davenport elementary school evacuated Wednesday due to ‘foul odor’
12-year-old seriously injured following crash in Davenport
12-year-old seriously injured following crash in Davenport
Woman killed in weekend UTV crash in rural Davenport
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2018 file photo, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., holds a sign with a...
Deal with OxyContin maker leaves families angry, conflicted
Home damage from Hurricane Ida is seen in Kenner, La.
Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, recovery uneven across Louisiana
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
WATCH LIVE: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds press conference on COVID-19 Thursday
LIVE: Biden talks about Hurricane Ida response
Assumption High School New Stadium
Assumption High School will unveil its new stadium tonight