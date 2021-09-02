“Shop Small” event plus so much more in Clinton area
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Lesley Webster, Clinton Convention & Visitors Bureau, joins PSL to highlight all the reasons to take a road trip to Clinton and/or Fulton. The area has something for everyone to enjoy in a setting full of small-town charm which makes visitors feel right at home. The Clinton area offers year-round attractions, outstanding annual events, unique restaurants and historic districts.
Webster’s visit this time highlights the numerous events and activities happening in the month of September, 2021, including the following:
- Rummaging Along The River (36 participating businesses in Clinton & Fulton)--September 10 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) & September 11 (9 a.m.-4 p.m.)
- Wine Fest at Wildrose Casino--September 11 from 2-5 p.m. Enjoy music from “Hotel California: and sip wine from over 10 Eastern Iowa wineries
- Clinton Half Marathon, 10K or 5K--September 12 7:30 a.m.
- “Show Your Chrome” Car & Bike Show---September 12 9:00 a.m.--2:00p.m. Location: Moose Club, 1936 Lincoln Way (Benefit for Kiwanis Club)
- Wide River Winery---September 12 from 2-5 p.m. for the last live outdoor Music on the Deck (for the season) Location: 1776 E Deer Creek Rd
- 9/11 20th Anniversary Commemoration --8:30 am - 10:00 am Location: Freedom Tree Site, Millcreek Parkway & Main Avenue
Clinton Iowa Convention and Visitors Bureau / 721 South 2nd Street / Clinton, Iowa 52732 / (563) 242-5702 / cvb@clintonia.com / FACEBOOK
