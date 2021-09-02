“TEALtember” is Ovarian Cancer Awareness month

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -When Paula Sands was diagnosed with ovarian cancer ten years ago, she remembers how there was very little awareness about the disease or support for those fighting the illness in the Quad Cities. But now the NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative has hosted events all over the area with the mission of spreading the word about symptoms, treatment options, and providing encouragement for those fighting the illness.

Jodie Kavensky, founder and director of Norma Leah Ovarian Cancer Initiative, joins PSL discuss the upcoming Girl Parts Project and how viewers can participate and support the cause. Torso sculptures, jewelry, and other items on display in the studio as examples of what will be rolled out at various local locations including at a NormaLeah tent which will be participating this year at the Riverssance Festival of Fine Art at Lindsay Park on the weekend of September 18-19. The group will also be active during QC Pride Fest later in the month. Watch the interview to learn more.

Symptoms of the disease are discussed including how viewers help save lives by distributing symptom cards to your family and friends. At the website, you can get a stash of cards in “easel packs” that can be put on display at beauty salons, doctor’s offices and other stores and businesses that are willing to distribute.

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative / 1614 Second Avenue / Rock Island, IL / 309.794.0009 / CONTACT

TEAL TUESDAY TIDBIT: Tomorrow starts National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month! Catch our kick-off on the Paula Sands Live show at 3 pm CST on KWQC TV6. Posted by NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative on Tuesday, August 31, 2021

