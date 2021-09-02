Vaccination clinics at Orion High School

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - Orion High School will host two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in the upcoming weeks and anyone in the surrounding area, ages 12 and up, is welcome to participate. The Illinois Department of Public health will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines during clinics scheduled for Friday, September 10 and Friday, October 1 from 4-7 p.m. According to a news release, the dates and times were chosen so adults will not have to miss work and students will not have to miss school.

The school says vaccination will provide consistency for students since, under current guidance, anyone who is fully vaccinated will not need to be quarantined, even if they are identified as a close contact to someone who tests positive for Covid-19.

The Pfizer vaccine has been fully approved by the FDA for individuals ages 16 and older and under emergency use for ages 12-15. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine has been given emergency approval for ages 18 and up.

Students who are 18-years-old should register on their own. If a child is 12-17 years old, parents will need to authorize their registration. Walk-ups are also encouraged, but completing the online registration ahead of time will save time on vaccination days.

As of Aug. 31, 47.44-percent of the Henry County population is fully vaccinated. In Rock Island County the vaccination rate is 41.84-percent.

