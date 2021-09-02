Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds holds press conference on COVID-19 Thursday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The governor is expected to give an update on COVID-19 hospitalization and vaccine data.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 8,308 new cases of COVID-19 – an average of about 1,187 a day – over the last seven days.

That brings the total number of cases to 408,390 cases since the pandemic began. Of the positive tests reported over the last seven days, 22% - up from 17% reported Aug. 25 - were among children 17 and younger.

Public health officials also reported that 39 more people have died, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,307.

Public health officials also reported that 524 people were hospitalized - up from 498 reported Aug. 25 - and 143 were in the intensive care unit.

