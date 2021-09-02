Whiteside County adjusts rapid COVID-19 testing hours due to ‘overwhelming demand,’ limited resources

WHITESIDE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Whiteside County Health Department said it is adjusting the hours for its drive-up rapid antigen COVID-19 testing site due to overwhelming demand and limited resources.

Starting Thursday, testing will happen from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday while supplies last. This means testing may end earlier in the day, according to the health department.

Testing will be at the health department, 1300 W. 2nd St., Rock Falls.

The health department said it will announce the site’s closure on testing days on social media.

The health department also said drive-up testing will be closed Monday for Labor Day.

Additional Testing Options include:

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.