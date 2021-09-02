Your Diet & Mental Health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It’s not just WHAT you eat but HOW you eat that can affect overall mental health. More than 50% of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder in their lifetime. Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Nina Struss RD, LDN, discusses how good nutrition and eating habits can both have a positive impact on your mood and mental health.

How is mental health and nutrition related? Studies have found that people suffering from depression often lack proper nutrition and are deficient in neurotransmitters like serotonin, a chemical in the brain that helps regulate mood, sleep and appetite. Serotonin is produced in the gastrointestinal tract, which is lined with millions of neurons. The production of serotonin and the functions of neurons are highly affected by the “good” bacteria in the intestines, which can be affected by what you eat.

What foods improve mental health? Researchers have studied the effect different diets and eating patterns can have on mental health. Studies have found the risk of depression is 25%-35% lower in people whom follow the Mediterranean diet filled with fruits, vegetables, fish, seafood and unprocessed grains compared to those who consume a typical Western diet of more processed foods.

Are there foods that should be avoided for optimal mental health ? Past studies have found that consumption of poor-quality diets that are high in processed meats, sweets, fried food and high-fat dairy products are more likely to result in reported symptoms of depression. Elimination of these foods is not necessary, however, consuming them in moderation is key. Reach for colorful fruits, vegetables and lean protein options first.

Eating Habits to Improve Mental Health: Eat breakfast every day. Starting the day off right with a healthy breakfast, which may help improve mental health.

Share meals with family. Eating with others has been linked to improved mental health. Studies of children, teens and elderly adults have found that those who regularly consume meals with family are less likely to experience depressive symptoms.

Stick to a schedule. Find an eating schedule that works best for you and/or your family, traditional or otherwise, and don’t skip meals.

