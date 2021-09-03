Advertisement

The Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club Swap Meet celebrates 50 years

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Davenport, IA (KWQC) - Its where you can swap, sell and tell stories at the largest motorcycle swap meet in the country.

The Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club is happening at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds this weekend.

Organizers say people come from all over the country to show off their antique bikes.

This years theme is “the 70′s bike”, with displays worth thousand of dollars.

This year the club is celebrating their 50th anniversary throughout September 2nd-4th, 2021 from 8am-5pm.

Vintage races will take place Friday, and several seminars on engineering will take place Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck in the...
Motorcycle versus dump truck crash leaves 1 injured
“His smile lit up a room.” Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy’s death
‘His smile lit up a room’: Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy’s death
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Iowa to report new COVID-19 data three times a week
KWQC
Davenport elementary school evacuated Wednesday due to ‘foul odor’
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

Latest News

Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition
WATCH LIVE: QC COVID-19 Coalition holds media briefing Friday morning
Jenny Setser, 39, is wanted on a Rock Island County warrant for a probation violation on an...
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted for probation violation in methamphetamine case
The Bettendorf Police Department is investigating vandalism at Palmer Hills Golf Course.
CRIME STOPPERS: Bettendorf police investigating damage at Palmer Hills Golf Course
City of Rock Island announces Citizen of the Year winners