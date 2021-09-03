The Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club Swap Meet celebrates 50 years

Davenport, IA (KWQC) - Its where you can swap, sell and tell stories at the largest motorcycle swap meet in the country.

The Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club is happening at the Mississippi Valley Fair Grounds this weekend.

Organizers say people come from all over the country to show off their antique bikes.

This years theme is “the 70′s bike”, with displays worth thousand of dollars.

This year the club is celebrating their 50th anniversary throughout September 2nd-4th, 2021 from 8am-5pm.

Vintage races will take place Friday, and several seminars on engineering will take place Saturday.

