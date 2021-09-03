City of Rock Island announces Citizen of the Year winners

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island city leaders announced the 2021 Citizen of the Year award winners Thursday. Each year, people in the community nominate others for different categories. This year’s reception will be held on September 27 at 6:30 p.m. before the city council meeting. The winners are invited to take part in the Labor Day Parade on Monday, September 6, 2021. Project NOW is the Grand Marshall for the parade.

The Citizen of the Year awards have seven categories. The following are the winners:

Citizen of the Year and Organization of the Year: Project NOW . According to a press release, Project NOW helped people throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to lift them out of poverty. The release notes while many organizations were forced to shut down, Project NOW found a way to stay open and help Quad Citians.

Individual: Thurgood Brooks . According to the press release, Thurgood Brooks won for his continued efforts as an advocate for his community, “He currently serves on the Human Rights Commission, the Rock Island County NAACP, coaches football at Rock Island High School, and works at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center as a family advocate.” He also recently established the Police Community Relations Commission with the City of Rock Island.

Youth: Riley Jones . The press release says Jones is currently a junior at Rock Island High School, “Where she is a member of the National Honors Society, plays cello for the orchestra, and was recently chosen for the Metro Arts Youth Apprenticeship.” She also won the Congressional Art Competition for Illinois’ 17th District with her art piece “Black Pride” which was recently painted as a mural in downtown Rock Island.

Business: Liberty Packaging. According to the press release, Liberty Packaging has been a business in Rock Island for 100 years and continually supports the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center.

City Employee: Carlos H. Jimenez . According to the press release, Jimenez is a Certified Specialist in Drug Prevention. He works at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center. The release says he’s a “Founding member and active participant in the C.A.U.S.E. Coalition and volunteers for the Rock Island Community Foundation, Rock Island NEST and VIVA Quad Cities.”

Professional: Justice Thomas L. Kilbride, ret. Illinois Supreme Court . According to the release, Justice Kilbride has been an advocate for those who cannot afford legal help. “Justice Kilbride was a charter member of the Illinois Pro Bono Center, volunteered his time with the Community Caring Conference, supported faith-based and humanitarian projects, and served on the Rock Island Human Relations Commission.”

Education: Andy Campbell . According to the release, Campbell is currently a Dean at Rock Island High School. “In 2007, he starting teaching biology and chemistry at Rock Island High School and initiated a new course, Anatomy, and Physiology. In addition to teaching science, Andy Campbell is also a volunteer coach with the high school softball program, started a vegetable plant greenhouse at the high school.”

