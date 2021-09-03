Clinton/Jackson County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic

CLINTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton & Jackson County Health Department is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be on Tuesday, September 7th from Noon until 4:00 p.m. at the Genesis Visiting Nurse Association at 611 North 2nd Street in Clinton.

The health department says the last shot will be given at 3:45 p.m.

This clinic is open to anyone age 12 and over. Moderna and Pfizer will be available.

3rd doses will be available for those immune compromised. Please bring your vaccine card.

