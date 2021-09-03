Dozens protest UnityPoint Trinity Hospital’s vaccine mandate

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Several dozen people gathered outside UnityPoint Health Trinity Hospital on Thursday afternoon, protesting the hospital’s vaccine mandate. Many were holding American flags and signs that had messages including “last year’s heros, this year’s zeros”, “no jab, no job. Did Nazi that coming”, and “freedom, not force. My body, my choice.”

A TV6 crew walked up to about half of the protestors and asked if they were hospital staff: none of them were. Most of them weren’t even in the medical field. They did say though, they were standing up for hospital worker’s right to choose.

The hospital announced its approximately 33,000 staff members must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by November 1. That’s a choice not everyone wants to make. “I’m here to stand up for the rights for healthcare workers to have medical freedom, to not be mandated for the vaccine,” says Sherri Thompson, who is a nurse at Genesis Hospitals.

Rose Jackson says she works in a medical office and believes the pandemic was planned and will not take the vaccine, “that’s the way I see it. The whole pandemic I feel like was planned. I’m not following.”

Thompson says she will not follow her company’s vaccine mandate because she doesn’t feel it’s necessary, and it’s her choice to make. “I’ve already been exposed since I’ve been working the entire pandemic... I work every shift and I care for COVID patients. Through the grace of God, my mask, and PPE I’m alive and well,” she says. “If it’s mandated, I won’t get it.” Jackson echoed that sentiment saying, “I would quit, or they would have to fire me. Period.”

Staff can request an exemption for medical or religious reasons. Those who choose not to get the vaccine will be subject to voluntary resignation or termination, according to hospital officials.

The decision for the vaccine mandate was strongly supported by groups like the American Hospital Association, American Nurses Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, Association of American Medical Colleges, and National Association for Home Care and Hospice.

Genesis, Sanford Health, and MercyOne announced similar requirements. TV6 reached out to UnityPoint Health for a statement and have not heard back yet. Genesis officials say about 70% of their staff members are already vaccinated.

