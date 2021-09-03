Good Makers Market being held in Tipton this weekend

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) -The fifth year of Eastern Iowa’s Hippest Market is happening this Friday and Saturday at the Cedar County Fairgrounds.

After resorting to a virtual version of the Good Makers Market in the spring, the fall edition will go on as scheduled and will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. The event promises to bring plenty of vintage items, homemade crafts, music and other goodies. Organizer Jessica Meyer is the PSL guest over Zoom. Watch the interview to learn more about the event and see images of the setting and types of items available.

If you are interested in more information on the event, go online to goodmakersmarket.com or to the event’s Facebook page.

It’s market day!!! We are getting ready and can’t wait to see you all!! Just a bit of rain this morning and it should... Posted by Good Makers Market on Friday, September 3, 2021

