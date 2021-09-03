Advertisement

Good Makers Market being held in Tipton this weekend

It’s Sept. 3-4 at the Cedar County Fairgrounds
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) -The fifth year of Eastern Iowa’s Hippest Market is happening this Friday and Saturday at the Cedar County Fairgrounds.

After resorting to a virtual version of the Good Makers Market in the spring, the fall edition will go on as scheduled and will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4. The event promises to bring plenty of vintage items, homemade crafts, music and other goodies. Organizer Jessica Meyer is the PSL guest over Zoom. Watch the interview to learn more about the event and see images of the setting and types of items available.

If you are interested in more information on the event, go online to goodmakersmarket.com or to the event’s Facebook page.

It’s market day!!! We are getting ready and can’t wait to see you all!! Just a bit of rain this morning and it should...

Posted by Good Makers Market on Friday, September 3, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck in the...
Motorcycle versus dump truck crash leaves 1 injured
“His smile lit up a room.” Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy’s death
‘His smile lit up a room’: Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy’s death
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Iowa to report new COVID-19 data three times a week
KWQC
Davenport elementary school evacuated Wednesday due to ‘foul odor’
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

Latest News

The latest on a damaged traffic light at Welcome Way and 42nd Street in Davenport.
Installation of temporary traffic light on Welcome Way to cause lane reductions
Construction on Marquette Street in Davenport has prompted detours.
Marquette Street reconstruction begins in Davenport
A Macomb man was injured after he lost control of his truck, which overturned, Wednesday night...
Man seriously injured in McDonough County crash
One person was injured in a motorcycle versus dump truck crash in Davenport.
Motorcycle versus dump truck crash leaves 1 injured