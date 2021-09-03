Advertisement

Health experts recommend masking indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status

By Marci Clark
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - COVID-19 cases are surging among the unvaccinated causing high transmission areas. Local health experts say the increase means a higher risk of infection even among those who are fully vaccinated.

“One of the best ways for us to prevent that is is to just mask everyone,” says Augustana epidemiologist Rebecca Heick.

Heick says right now even those fully vaccinated should mask indoor public areas as a precaution against breakthrough cases.

“Even with vaccines available, it seems like we are in a worse position than lat year and I think in large part it’s because we have dropped so many of our precautions,” Heick says.

Despite the surge, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is defending her ban on mask mandates.

As events and large gatherings continue, experts say masking and vaccinating should be a priority regardless of vaccination status.

“As those messages drop off then people are taking more risks, and as people take more risks, we are seeing delta move very readily through those populations,” Heick says.

Both Scott and Rock Island counties are in the ‘high transmission’ category. The CDC recommends masking indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status in high transmission areas.

