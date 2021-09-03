Illinois reports 30,319 new COVID-19 cases over the last 7 days

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 30,319 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases and 178 deaths over the last seven days.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,538,324 cases and 24,067 deaths since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday night, 2,286 were reportedly hospitalized across the state. Of those, 551 were in the intensive care unit and 302 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 5%, while the preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 5.4%.

IDPH also reported that 14,005,857 vaccines have been administered across the state and 6,775,400 people, 53.18% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

Since Aug. 27, 185,014 doses were reportedly administered in Illinois.

