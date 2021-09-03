Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting his roommate at Western Illinois University

MACOMB, Illinois (KWQC) - A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting his roommate in a Western Illinois University dorm in September of 2020.

Kavion Poplous was sentenced to 18 years in prison by McDonough County Circuit Judge William Poncin on Friday afternoon after a 4 ½ hour sentencing hearing at the McDonough County Courthouse in Macomb.

Poplous had previously pled guilty to Attempt Murder, a Class X Felony, back in June.

On September 15, 2020 Poplous shot his then roommate, Amarion Hargrove, five times with a handgun he pulled out of his back pack on the 12th floor hallway in the dormitory on the Western Illinois University Campus.

McDonough County Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Terry asked the Court to sentence Poplous to the maximum 30 year sentence, while Poplous’ attorney asked for a sentence somewhere between 4 to 7 years.

By Illinois law, Poplous is required to serve 85% of the 18 year sentence.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.