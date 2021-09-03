Maytag Dairy Farms celebrates 80 years

NEWTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Maytag is one of most recognized brands in Iowa–if not the country–when it comes to high-end, high-quality cheese. PSL is proud to welcome the CEO of Maytag Dairy Farms, Don Boelens, to talk about the rich history, the delicious legacy products, and some special ways the company is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Watch the video for more information. The interview highlights the production process of blue cheese (in a cave!), the company’s legacy, and some new, limited-edition products honoring their 80th anniversary including artisan honey and a Honey Mead (in a partnership with Foundry Distilling Co. in West Des Moines). There are many beautiful pictures of the cheeses, the farm, and how the cheese is made included. It’s possible to shop retail locations to get Maytag items or simply go to the website to conveniently place orders.

Labor Day pays tribute to the achievements and contributions of American workers. It is traditionally observed on the... Posted by Maytag Dairy Farms on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

