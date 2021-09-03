Occasional showers today

Quad Cities, IA/IL - We will start the day mainly dry, but showers will slowly roll into the area by midday. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible off and on this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected, but storms will certainly have an impact on football games tonight. As far as rain goes, heaviest will be west of the QC, but most areas will stay under a quarter inch unless they get caught in a thunderstorm. It appears shower chances will stick around into Saturday morning before we dry out the rest of the holiday weekend. Temps will run in the 70s the next two days before 80s return for Sunday and Monday with sunshine.

TODAY: Occasional showers. High: 73º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 62º Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Gradual clearing. High: 78º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.