Portion of 18th Street to be closed due to reconstruction in Bettendorf

Starting Tuesday, September 7th, a portion of 18th Street will be closed in Bettendorf due to...
Starting Tuesday, September 7th, a portion of 18th Street will be closed in Bettendorf due to reconstruction.(KWQC Staff)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Starting Tuesday, September 7th, a portion of 18th Street will be closed in Bettendorf due to reconstruction.

City officials say for approximately two months, 18th Street will be closed to traffic just north of the St. Andrews Circle intersection to Barcelona Street for the duration of the project.

The City of Bettendorf is reminding the public to follow traffic control for the detour routes utilizing 53rd Avenue around the area during construction.

