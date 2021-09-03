Purposity app helps community support Davenport students in need

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Sarah Brennan, Mental Health Grant Manager, with Davenport Community Schools, joins Paula Sands Live to talk about how community members can download an app which, in turn, changes the lives and school experience for students in need.

Purposity is a downloadable app for all smartphones---Android or iPhones--through which Davenport schools’ staff can upload an anonymous description of a student need identified by the district. Members of the community with a Purposity account can then purchase the required item. The item is purchased via Amazon and then the item is delivered directly to the school and given to the student.

The important part here is that this is all done anonymously. The community member doesn’t even see the specific item. They don’t see the type or color of the shoes, for example, that they might choose to purchase. Some of the recent items distributed through the program have included bedding for a family that had a house fire, a bicycle for a 6th grader that needed it to get to school, many pairs of winter boots, and clothing for a student living in a homeless shelter.

In 2020, the average amount spent per need was only $32. The total amount spent was $6,818 to meet just over 215 identified needs. As of late July, there were just under 1,000 people signed up to assist Davenport students via the app.

Thank you to the Quad-City Times for spreading the word about the Purposity app! Download the app today to anonymously help students throughout the District. Read more, here: https://bit.ly/3rVzWbL Posted by Davenport Community Schools on Thursday, August 5, 2021

