QC Crime Stoppers doubling reward for information on gun crimes

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Gun crimes in the Quad Cities have spiked in recent years. In Davenport alone, there were 109 firearm related incidents reported by July 7 of this year.

As of September 3, Moline had 31 incidents, Bettendorf had eight incidents and Rock Island had 95.

The Quad Cities is on par with national trends. The Washington Post reported 8,100 gun related deaths within the first five months of 2021, or an average of 54 deaths a day.

The crime surge is remarkable enough to cause Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities to increase their reward offer for more information by double.

As part of an initiative that started last year to get illegal guns off the street, the Board of Directors gave $20,000 to the Quad Cities chapter to distribute to those who have information leading to an arrest.

“For instance, you turn in a felon, you get a $250-$350 reward,” said Detective Leach, who runs the QCA chapter of Crime Stoppers, “if they are caught with a gun, you get double that.”

Police know that crimes are not often easy to report, which is what makes the Crime Stoppers program an important tool for the public to be able to use with the option of tipping anonymously. According to Leach, its a safer way of reporting crimes.

TV6 tried reaching out multiple times to the Davenport Police Department for updated data on gun crimes and have yet to receive a response.

If you are interested in reporting a tip to Crime Stoppers, you can either call at 309-762-9500 or download the P3 TIPS App for smartphones.

