Relay For Life QC Luminaria Night fundraiser at Modern Woodman Sept. 18

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The largest fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is Relay for Life and this year, there is a local “Luminaria Night. ”Relay For Life Quad Cities is happening on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Modern Woodman Park in Davenport. Lisa Craig, a breast cancer survivor, is the PSL guest to cover all the highlights and details on how community members can contribute and/or honor those who have battled cancer. $10 is the cost to buy a paper sack to create a personal luminaria.

This year, the benefit is partnering with Quad Cities River Bandits to do a “Strike Out Cancer” event. Gates open at 5:45pm and Game starts at 6:30pm. The luminaria part of the evening will follow after it is dark.

Luminarias honor every life touched by cancer. You can dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who’s overcome it. When you attend a Relay event, the luminarias are decorated with names and messages. After dark, participants share an emotional moment when all are lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer. Here is a direct link to sponsor a luminaria during the Relay for Life event at Modern Woodman in honor of a loved one who is fighting cancer or lost a battle with the disease.

Besides the event, Craig also mentioned that Isabel Bloom has created a “Flower of Hope” ($22) that can be purchased as a way to support the cause (see Facebook embed below). Contact Lisa Craig with your order at jcraig@mchsi.com

Follow Relay for Life Quad Cities on FACEBOOK

Our next order is due THIS Wednesday, September 1st! This sculpture is not available online or in stores, it is... Posted by Relay For Life of Quad Cities, IL on Sunday, August 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.