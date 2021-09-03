Relay For Life QC Luminaria Night fundraiser at Modern Woodman Sept. 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The largest fundraiser for the American Cancer Society is Relay for Life and this year, there is a local “Luminaria Night. ”Relay For Life Quad Cities is happening on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Modern Woodman Park in Davenport. Lisa Craig, a breast cancer survivor, is the PSL guest to cover all the highlights and details on how community members can contribute and/or honor those who have battled cancer. $10 is the cost to buy a paper sack to create a personal luminaria.
This year, the benefit is partnering with Quad Cities River Bandits to do a “Strike Out Cancer” event. Gates open at 5:45pm and Game starts at 6:30pm. The luminaria part of the evening will follow after it is dark.
Luminarias honor every life touched by cancer. You can dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who’s overcome it. When you attend a Relay event, the luminarias are decorated with names and messages. After dark, participants share an emotional moment when all are lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer. Here is a direct link to sponsor a luminaria during the Relay for Life event at Modern Woodman in honor of a loved one who is fighting cancer or lost a battle with the disease.
Besides the event, Craig also mentioned that Isabel Bloom has created a “Flower of Hope” ($22) that can be purchased as a way to support the cause (see Facebook embed below). Contact Lisa Craig with your order at jcraig@mchsi.com
Follow Relay for Life Quad Cities on FACEBOOK
