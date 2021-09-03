Advertisement

Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 135 new COVID-19 cases

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported the deaths of a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 341.

According to the health department, the woman had been hospitalized and the man was living in a long-term care facility.

“We offer our condolences to the loved ones of these residents,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

“As we celebrate the American worker this Labor Day weekend, let’s remember the dedicated medical, pharmacy, and public health personnel who have been working at maximum capacity for more than 18 months. People in these professionals chose this work because they want to help people. However, we also need thousands of eligible Quad Citians to help themselves by getting vaccinated as soon as possible. Our shot is now to end this pandemic.”

The health department also reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 16,679.

As of Friday, 48 people were hospitalized. The average age of newly infected patients is 35.

The new cases are:

  • Two women in their 80s
  • Three women in their 70s
  • Four women in their 60s
  • Seven women in their 50s
  • 13 women in their 40s
  • 11 women in their 30s
  • 16 women in their 20s
  • Three women in their teens
  • Four girls in their teens
  • Six girls younger than 13
  • One girl infant 1 or younger
  • One man in his 80s
  • Four men in their 70s
  • Six men in their 60s
  • Four men in their 50s
  • 12 men in their 40s
  • 12 men in their 30s
  • Six men in their 20s
  • Three boys in their teens
  • 16 boys younger than 13
  • One boy infant 1 or younger

