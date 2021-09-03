Rock Island County reports 2 deaths, 135 new COVID-19 cases

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department Friday reported the deaths of a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s from COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 341.

According to the health department, the woman had been hospitalized and the man was living in a long-term care facility.

“We offer our condolences to the loved ones of these residents,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer and public information officer of the Rock Island County Health Department.

“As we celebrate the American worker this Labor Day weekend, let’s remember the dedicated medical, pharmacy, and public health personnel who have been working at maximum capacity for more than 18 months. People in these professionals chose this work because they want to help people. However, we also need thousands of eligible Quad Citians to help themselves by getting vaccinated as soon as possible. Our shot is now to end this pandemic.”

The health department also reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases to 16,679.

As of Friday, 48 people were hospitalized. The average age of newly infected patients is 35.

The new cases are:

Two women in their 80s

Three women in their 70s

Four women in their 60s

Seven women in their 50s

13 women in their 40s

11 women in their 30s

16 women in their 20s

Three women in their teens

Four girls in their teens

Six girls younger than 13

One girl infant 1 or younger

One man in his 80s

Four men in their 70s

Six men in their 60s

Four men in their 50s

12 men in their 40s

12 men in their 30s

Six men in their 20s

Three boys in their teens

16 boys younger than 13

One boy infant 1 or younger

