Advertisement

Rock Island Grand Prix kart races return Saturday and Sunday

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The streets in downtown Rock Island will be packed with kart racers as the traditional Labor Day weekend event returns this weekend after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

PSL guest, Roger Ruthhart, provides an overview of the what is the largest karting street race in North America.

This is the 26th year that Rock Island Grand Prix will race through downtown. Some of the annual competitors who come from all over the country are not ready to travel because COVID-19, so the 2021 races will be slightly smaller than in the past, but will feature more racers from the Midwest region.

The event will take over several blocks in The District, with street closures starting Friday night at about 5 p.m. The reopening of roads will happen late on Sunday or early Monday morning. There is plenty of space for families and groups to social distance along the course.

For more information about the weekend, here is a direct link to the EVENT GUIDE (including the full schedule).

We’re just one day from shutting down the streets of @downtownrockisland to set up the largest #karting #streetrace in...

Posted by Rock Island Grand Prix on Thursday, September 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle and a dump truck in the...
Motorcycle versus dump truck crash leaves 1 injured
“His smile lit up a room.” Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy’s death
‘His smile lit up a room’: Aunt speaks out following Eldridge boy’s death
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Iowa to report new COVID-19 data three times a week
The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police trying to identify man who broke into car
As Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine received full FDA approval Monday, August 23, 2021, the...
FACT CHECK: Is Pfizer’s CEO fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

Latest News

Luminaria Night with Relay For Life Quad Cities
Relay For Life QC Luminaria Night fundraiser at Modern Woodman Sept. 18
Local health experts recommend masking indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status
Health experts recommend masking indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status
The latest on a damaged traffic light at Welcome Way and 42nd Street in Davenport.
Installation of temporary traffic light on Welcome Way to cause lane reductions
Construction on Marquette Street in Davenport has prompted detours.
Marquette Street reconstruction begins in Davenport