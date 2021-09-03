Rock Island Grand Prix kart races return Saturday and Sunday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The streets in downtown Rock Island will be packed with kart racers as the traditional Labor Day weekend event returns this weekend after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

PSL guest, Roger Ruthhart, provides an overview of the what is the largest karting street race in North America.

This is the 26th year that Rock Island Grand Prix will race through downtown. Some of the annual competitors who come from all over the country are not ready to travel because COVID-19, so the 2021 races will be slightly smaller than in the past, but will feature more racers from the Midwest region.

The event will take over several blocks in The District, with street closures starting Friday night at about 5 p.m. The reopening of roads will happen late on Sunday or early Monday morning. There is plenty of space for families and groups to social distance along the course.

For more information about the weekend, here is a direct link to the EVENT GUIDE (including the full schedule).

We’re just one day from shutting down the streets of @downtownrockisland to set up the largest #karting #streetrace in... Posted by Rock Island Grand Prix on Thursday, September 2, 2021

