UnityPoint, Genesis stretched for resources as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - UnityPoint -Trinity and Genesis hospital systems are struggling as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise. Genesis officials say at times patients are being transferred as far as four hours away for an available ICU bed.

“We have not reduced capacity due to staff but we have asked a lot of that staff to maintain our maximum capacity,” says Dr. Kurt Andersen, Cheif Medical Officer at Genesis Health Systems.

Genesis officials say they are seeing admissions twenty percent higher than expected for this time of year. COVID represents about ten percent of that number.

QCA ICU’s are filling up with both COVID and non-COVID patients.

“From Chicago to Des Moines to Omaha there might not be an ICU bed and it’s not unique to us, that’s what we are seeing across the region,” says UnityPoint-Trinity Chief Medical Officer Dr. Toyosi Olutade.

The low number of available ICU beds and resources is putting extra pressure on healthcare workers at hospitals that are already understaffed.

“We don’t have an infinite number of ICU nurses. We have the ICU nurses that we have and we have the number of beds that we have,” says Andersen.

Health officials continue to ask the community to get vaccinated.

“The tides can only change if each and every one of us makes the choice to be part of the solution. Our current situation is proof that without more people getting vaccinated there will be more waves of this pandemic,” says Amy Thoreson, Director of the Scott County Health Department.

UnityPoint -Trinity says 44 COVID patients are in their hospital as of Friday morning. 17 of them are in the ICU. 29 COVID patients are in UnityPoint -Trinity systems according to officials.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.