WATCH LIVE: QC COVID-19 Coalition holds media briefing Friday morning

(KWQC) - The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is holding a media briefing at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

The briefing will feature comments from:

Dr. Kurt Andersen, chief medical officer of Genesis Health System

Dr. Toyosi Olutade, chief medical officer of UnityPoint-Trinity

Amy Thoreson, director of the Scott County Health Department

Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department

They are expected to talk about the stress health systems are under while treating an influx of seriously ill COVID-19 patients, where to go for care and testing, and vaccinations.

