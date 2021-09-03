Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: QC COVID-19 Coalition holds media briefing Friday morning

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KWQC) - The Quad Cities COVID-19 Coalition is holding a media briefing at 8:45 a.m. Friday.

The briefing will feature comments from:

  • Dr. Kurt Andersen, chief medical officer of Genesis Health System
  • Dr. Toyosi Olutade, chief medical officer of UnityPoint-Trinity
  • Amy Thoreson, director of the Scott County Health Department
  • Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department

They are expected to talk about the stress health systems are under while treating an influx of seriously ill COVID-19 patients, where to go for care and testing, and vaccinations.

