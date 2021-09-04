Advertisement

Annual ‘Run With Carl’ on Monday benefits Bettendorf and PV scholarships

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The annual Run With Carl for Quad Cities’ runners and walkers has become a Labor Day tradition. The 2021 run is slated for Monday, Sept. 6, with events starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center. Distances (with staggered start times) include a 1/2 mile fun run, a 1 mile fun run, the 5-mile run, and the 5K run/walk.

The event honors Pleasant Valley High School freshman, Carl Schillig, who was hit by a car and killed in 1994.

Hannah Thomsen, Run With Carl, and Beth Marsoun, Pleasant Valley School District, are the Quad Cities Live guests to talk about the event and how it is an important fundraiser for local students. Run With Carl is sponsored by the Bettendorf Community Schools Foundation and Pleasant Valley Schools Educational Foundation.

The 2019 race raised over $15,000 for each foundation and proceeds are used to fund scholarships for graduating Seniors in both districts and are also used to support innovative classroom grants in BCSD. The 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

Interested participants can register online as late as 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5. In-person late registration and Packet Pick-Up will be at the Life Fitness Center Parking Lot, 2222 Middle Road, Bettendorf, on Friday, Sept. 3 from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4 from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. and on Monday, Sept. 6 (Race Day Morning).

Run With Carl (website) / runwithcarlqc@gmail.com / 563-332-5550 / REGISTER HERE / FACEBOOK PAGE

Run with Carl might be in a just a few days, but hey better late than never when it comes to registering, right? 🤩 Sign up today and take a jog with us on Monday morning! www.runwithcarl.com

Posted by Run with Carl on Friday, September 3, 2021

