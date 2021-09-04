Davenport unveils new park in Northeast neighborhood

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a spacious, new park open in Northeast Davenport. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jersey Farms Park, 2950 East 65th Street, was Thursday afternoon.

The park began development in 2019 and construction was completed August, 2021. Jersey Farms Park has a shelter for gatherings, plentiful open space for multiple activities, a playground, and paved walking trail.

Betsy Tubbs, Senior Parks Manager of Davenport Parks and Recreation, emphasized that this project was special because residents of all ages in the neighborhood had a say in many aspects of the green space including the selection of amenities and layout.

“We were able to use a very interactive method to get input for what the neighbors wanted at the park.”

She also adds that thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan, the city has several other improvement and building projects for local parks.

