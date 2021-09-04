Advertisement

Davenport unveils new park in Northeast neighborhood

The newest park in the City of Davenport opens in 6th Ward
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a spacious, new park open in Northeast Davenport. The ribbon-cutting ceremony for Jersey Farms Park, 2950 East 65th Street, was Thursday afternoon.

The park began development in 2019 and construction was completed August, 2021. Jersey Farms Park has a shelter for gatherings, plentiful open space for multiple activities, a playground, and paved walking trail.

Betsy Tubbs, Senior Parks Manager of Davenport Parks and Recreation, emphasized that this project was special because residents of all ages in the neighborhood had a say in many aspects of the green space including the selection of amenities and layout.

“We were able to use a very interactive method to get input for what the neighbors wanted at the park.”

She also adds that thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan, the city has several other improvement and building projects for local parks.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials confirm that 4-year-old Leo has been found safe.
FOUND SAFE: Moline Police confirm 4-year-old boy has been located
The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police trying to identify man who broke into car
Several dozen people gathered outside UnityPoint Health Trinity Hospital on Thursday afternoon,...
Dozens protest UnityPoint Trinity Hospital’s vaccine mandate
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of...
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting his roommate at Western Illinois University
New information in Burlington house fire investigation
New information in Burlington house fire investigation

Latest News

Jersey Farms Park in Northeast Davenport
Davenport unveils new park in Northeast neighborhood
9/3 Highlight Zone Part 1
Several demonstrators wore the Star of David around their neck with the word "unvaxxed."...
Protestors against hospital vaccine mandate seen wearing Star of David, Rabbi expresses frustration
Officials confirm that 4-year-old Leo has been found safe.
FOUND SAFE: Moline Police confirm 4-year-old boy has been located