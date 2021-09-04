Advertisement

Lots of sun on the way for the holiday weekend

Comfy temps and humidity
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Quiet weather is on the way for the rest of Labor Day weekend. Any lingering clouds will clear out shortly after sunset and clearing skies will be the theme for Sunday and Monday. Temps will be warmer thanks to sunshine, but still around normal for this time of year being in the 70s & 80s. The weather pattern will be quiet most of next week as well with plenty of sun and near normal temps throughout.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 57º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 82º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 82º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

Officials confirm that 4-year-old Leo has been found safe.
FOUND SAFE: Moline Police confirm 4-year-old boy has been located
The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who they say...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police trying to identify man who broke into car
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of...
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting his roommate at Western Illinois University
Several dozen people gathered outside UnityPoint Health Trinity Hospital on Thursday afternoon,...
Dozens protest UnityPoint Trinity Hospital’s vaccine mandate
New information in Burlington house fire investigation
New information in Burlington house fire investigation

Latest News

Clearing
Cloudier skies to start the weekend
Clearing
A couple of showers
First Alert Forecast - Rain & clouds start an otherwise sunny holiday weekend
First Alert Forecast - Rain & clouds start an otherwise sunny holiday weekend
Occasional afternoon
Rain today