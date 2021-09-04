Lots of sun on the way for the holiday weekend

Quad Cities, IA/IL - Quiet weather is on the way for the rest of Labor Day weekend. Any lingering clouds will clear out shortly after sunset and clearing skies will be the theme for Sunday and Monday. Temps will be warmer thanks to sunshine, but still around normal for this time of year being in the 70s & 80s. The weather pattern will be quiet most of next week as well with plenty of sun and near normal temps throughout.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Low: 57º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 82º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 82º.

