FOUND SAFE: Moline Police confirm 4-year-old boy has been located

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - UPDATE: Officials confirm that 4-year-old Leo has been found safe.

ORIGINAL POST:

The Moline Police Department is requesting assistance in searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

According to a Facebook post from the department, his name is Leo, and he is from the 1200 block of 15th Street in Moline.

He was last seen wearing an OD green shirt and navy blue shorts.

Leo has an intellectual disability and may not talk when approached by a stranger.

If you have seen Leo or know where he is, please call QComm911 at 309-797-0401 or if it’s an emergency call 911.

#MissingChild The Moline Police Department is requesting assistance in locating a missing 4-year-old from the... Posted by Moline Police Department on Friday, September 3, 2021

