Parents of disabled kids sue over Iowa ban on mask mandates

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19,...
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks to reporters following a news conference, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in West Des Moines, Iowa. Reynolds lashed out at President Joe Biden Thursday after he ordered his education secretary to explore possible legal action against states that have blocked school mask mandates and other public health measures meant to protect students against COVID-19. Reynolds, a Republican, has signed a bill into law that prohibits school officials from requiring masks, raising concerns as delta variant virus cases climb across the state and schools resume classes soon.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A group of parents of disabled students has filed a federal lawsuit seeking to strike down Iowa’s law banning schools from requiring masks, arguing it endangers their health and denies equal access to education.

The lawsuit is backed by the American Civil Liberties Union and disability rights organizations.

It adds to the legal pressure facing the law as virus cases and hospitalizations climb in Iowa to their highest levels since last winter.

Gov. Kim Reynolds defended the law at a news conference Thursday, saying it lets parents choose whether their students should wear masks.

She says those who feel unsafe in classrooms can enroll in online-only programs.

