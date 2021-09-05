Davenport Police investigating shooting that injured one man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police say one man is being treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting on Saturday morning. They say it happened around 3:40 a.m. on the 3100 block of Nobis Drive.

Police were called to the area for a report of shots fired. That’s when they found a man had been shot. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Authorities say they don’t believe this was a random act of violence. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.