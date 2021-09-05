Advertisement

Gov. Pritzker vows to protect abortion rights in Illinois

FILE - In this June 12, 2019 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the Reproductive...
FILE - In this June 12, 2019 file photo, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs the Reproductive Health Act into law with bill sponsors Illinois State Senator Melinda Bush, left, and Illinois State Rep. Kelly Cassidy, right, at the Chicago Cultural Center. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, he was "deeply concerned" about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision not to block a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state and vowed Illinois would continue to welcome women from elsewhere.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois’ governor says he’s “very concerned” about the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision not to block a new Texas law banning most abortions in the state. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday that Illinois would continue to be a “beacon of hope” for women seeking reproductive health care.

In recent years, Illinois has expanded and protected abortion rights in anticipation of Supreme Court challenges.

Pritzker signed sweeping legislation into law in 2019 that established women’s access to the procedure as a “fundamental right” and required insurance coverage for abortion.

The number of out-of-state residents who sought abortions in Illinois has increased each year since 2014.

