Davenport Police: One person sent to hospital after shooting incident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person has been sent to the hospital after an incident on Nevada Avenue in Davenport Sunday afternoon.

According to Davenport police, a call came in around 2 p.m. in reference to shots fired. A heavy police presence is on the scene near the intersection of Nevada Avenue and Lombard Street as of 2:45 p.m.

Police tell TV6 no weapon has been recovered from the incident. Police expect the 2200 block of Nevada Avenue to be blocked off for several hours.

