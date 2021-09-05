‘It’s like catching up with everybody,’ Orion Fall Fest returns

ORION, Ill. (KWQC) - Following in Labor Day tradition is Orion’s 49th annual Fall Fest!

The festival is happening at Orion Central Park. Saturday’s full slate of events included a 5K Run, cornhole tournament, and the Miss Main Street Pageant. There were also, of course, carnival rides and contests, as well as a food tent. For some, they say it’s more than just the festivities.

“It’s kinda like a homecoming, you see people you haven’t seen in years, and to me that why I come,” said Jed Poust, an Orion native.

Vicki Brown, the owner of local business “Just a Farm Girl”, says, “Seeing people that you know, it’s like catching up with everybody. But it’s also really cool to see all the things that people craft and that they make from by hand”

You still have a chance to stop at the festival Sunday. It starts bright and early at 7 a.m. with a sausage, egg, biscuit, and gravy breakfast at the food tent.

