Body of missing man found in Mississippi River

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Officials recovered the body of a missing person from the Mississippi River Sunday afternoon. According to a press release, Bettendorf police and fire responded to the boat docks near the Isle Casino for a missing person around 2 p.m. Sunday.

A 53-year-old Davenport man had been last seen near his boat on the dock, according to police.

Bettendorf Fire, Moline Fire, Iowa DNR, and the Rock Island Arsenal all launched recovery efforts near the last known location of the man. Police say at approximately 4:00 p.m. the agencies recovered a body near the man’s boat in the Mississippi River.

The recovered body has since been identified as the missing person. His name is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

There is no foul play suspected and the investigation is ongoing. Police say no further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

