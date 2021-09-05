Mon-Rose, West Central with big Saturday wins

MONMOUTH & BIGGSVILLE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Monmouth-Roseville Titans fell behind quickly after the first drive of the game, but that lasted only about 10 seconds. The Titans scored on their first play from scrimmage and kept piling on the points to outscore the Spring Valley Hall Red Devils in a scoring fest.

Early in the day, the West Central Heat flexed their scoring muscles as well. The number one team in Illinois 8-player football scored 30 in just the first quarter on their way to a rout of West Prairie.

