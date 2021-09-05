Advertisement

Multiple departments respond to house fire in East Moline Sunday

House fire in East Moline
House fire in East Moline(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire on 16th Avenue in Moline. A portion of 16th Avenue is shut down.

A TV6 crew on the scene says East Moline, Moline, and Silvis fire departments are responding. Part of 16th Avenue is shut down. As of 3:15 p.m., firefighters were spraying water on the house without any visible smoke or flames.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport police investigating shooting that injured man
Several demonstrators wore the Star of David around their neck with the word "unvaxxed."...
Protestors against hospital vaccine mandate seen wearing Star of David, Rabbi expresses frustration
Officials confirm that 4-year-old Leo has been found safe.
FOUND SAFE: Moline Police confirm 4-year-old boy has been located
Kavion K. Poplous, 18, a freshman at Western Illinois University, is charged with two counts of...
Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for shooting his roommate at Western Illinois University
Officials for LeClaire in eastern Iowa say the city was scammed out of more than $220,000 by...
Officials: City of LeClaire scammed out of more than $220K

Latest News

Heavy police presence in Davenport
Davenport Police: One person sent to hospital after shooting incident
Festival runs until Sunday at Orion's Central Park.
‘It’s like catching up with everybody’: Orion Fall Fest returns
Jordan Gerald was sentenced to seven years in prison for the sexual exploitation of a minor,...
Prison inmate Phillip Cuevas dies of COVID-19 complications
Davenport police investigating shooting that injured man