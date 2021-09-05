Pleasant Valley’s Grace Boleyn wins the Spartan Challenge

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - It wasn’t even close. Pleasant Valley freshman Grace Boleyn made her way to the finish line at Crow Creek park with barely a competitor in sight. The Spartan runner finished just over eighteen and a half minutes, taking first place by over thirty seconds.

Local runner didn’t fair as well in the boys race. Only one runner managed to crack the top 12 in the extremely stacked field.

