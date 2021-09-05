Prison inmate Phillip Cuevas dies of COVID-19 complications

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Phillip Benito Cuevas was pronounced dead, due to complications related to COVID-19 and multiple preexisting medical conditions, at 1:58 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

He was in Hospice Care at the Iowa State Penitentiary. Cuevas was 81 years old at the time of his death. He was serving a life sentence for Murder-1st Degree from Polk County. His sentence began on February 25, 1977

