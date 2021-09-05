Quarantine baking hobby leads to a Moline artisan bakery business

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -It started out as a hobby during the extended downtime of the 2020 pandemic quarantine. Remember when it was “trending” to be baking sourdough products or banana bread? This story of how one Quad Citian became so skilled at baking bread that it has become his small business.

Brandon Carleton of Blue Spruce Bakery is the PSL guest that tells the story behind the new baked-to-order business. Watch the interview to learn more about his old-world style of baking (which uses sourdough that naturally preserves the bread without using additives or preservatives) and the baked goods that are his specialties. Blue Spruce Bakery offers rustic, European-style bread that is naturally leavened, slow fermented, and 100% organic. Handmade in Moline, Illinois.

Blue Spruce Bakery (website) / Contact (EMAIL): contact@bluesprucebakery.com / FACEBOOK / INSTAGRAM

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.