Rodeo hosted for kids with special needs

By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KWQC) - There was fun for everyone at the 20th Annual Special Kicks Rodeo on Saturday, an event open to any child or adult with a disability. At the Fort Madison Rodeo Arena were events designed for those with disabilities including horseback riding, goat tying, line dancing, a petting zoo, face painting, and much more.

Organizers say the goal of the event is to give kids with disabilities a full day of fun. “I like being able to give back to the community. I think that’s what’s all important. Sometimes we get too wrapped up in the big show, so to speak. The shootout, the PRCA competition. Don’t get me wrong, that’s what we’re here for. But when I can give back to someone less fortunate than others, that’s really why we’re here,” says media chairman Gary Gleichman.

The rodeo will continue with “Lil Spurs Rodeo” also be at the Fort Madison Rodeo Arena starting at 10 a.m.

