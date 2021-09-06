The Buddy Holly Story and other shows at TLP

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The incredible life and legacy of music icon Buddy Holly will be depicted onstage at Timberlake Playhouse from Sept. 9-19.

Quad Cities Live welcomes two actors from the production, Darren Mangler and Luis Garcia-Godoy, who respectively portray The Big Bopper and Richie Valens, to talk about The Buddy Holly Story and other shows coming up including the Blooze Brothers on Sept. 4.

TimberLake Playhouse // 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mt Carroll, IL 61053 // Facebook

